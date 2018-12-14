No Probe Into Rafale Deal, Supreme Court Says "No Commercial Favouritism"

There will be no probe into the Rafale deal, the Supreme Court said today, rejecting petitions asking for a court-monitored investigation. "We can't sit in judgement over the wisdom of purchase of aircraft," the court said. In a huge relief to the government, which has been constantly under attack from the government, the court said on the choice of Indian offset partner: "We don't find any substantial element to show that there is any substantial favouritism."

There is "no reason for intervention by the government," the judges said.

It is "not the job of this court to go into the differential pricing details, which must be kept confidential".

The government had questioned the court's expertise to review the Rs. 59,000-crore deal for 36 planes with French firm Dassault.

Petitions demanding a court-monitored investigation into the deal were filed after the Congress took up the issue on a war footing, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of corruption and crony capitalism.

The verdict was given by a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.