Rafale deal case: Petitions demanding a court-monitored investigation into the Rs 59,000-crore deal.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar Rafale deal for 36 fighter jets. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said there has been a necessity of fighter aircraft and the country cannot remain without these jets. The Chief Justice, who read out the judgement for the three-judge bench, said no reasons were found to interfere in the procurement process for the fighter jets. The top court said it is not the job of the court to deal with the comparative details of the pricing.