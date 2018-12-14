No Commercial Favouritism In Picking Offset Partner: Top Court On Rafale - Live Updates

The Supreme Court is reading out its order on whether an investigation is necessary into the deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets with French firm Dassault. The verdict is being pronounced by a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. In its last hearing, the court had reserved the verdict.
The Centre has questioned the court's expertise to review the Rs. 59,000-crore deal for 36 planes with French firm Dassault. The pricing details - one of the most controversial aspects of the deal -- would not be debated unless the judges think it should be in public domain, the court said.
Petitions demanding a court-monitored investigation into the deal were filed after the Congress took up the issue on a war footing, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of corruption and crony capitalism. The Congress has demanded that the pricing details of the planes be made public - a demand the government has rejected citing a secrecy clause in the deal.
Here are the LIVE updates on the Supreme Court verdict on Rafale deal:
- It is upto the vendor and not Central government to decide
- It is not for the Court to step into what is appropriate
- Mere press interviews can't be basis
- There is no commercial favouritism
- There is no reason to intervene
- Our country can't be allowed to be underprepared
- It will not be correct for the court to sit on the correctness
- It is only after the statement made by former President Of France (Francois Hollande) these petitions were filed
- It is our considered view in matters of contract and there can't any uniform view of judicial review
- Scrutiny will have to be made keeping in mind national security
- We proceed to scrutinise the decision , pricing and choice