No Commercial Favouritism In Picking Offset Partner: Top Court On Rafale - Live Updates

The government has sealed a Rs. 59,000-crore deal for 36 planes with French firm Dassault.

The Supreme Court is reading out its order on whether an investigation is necessary into the deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets with French firm Dassault. The verdict is being pronounced by a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. In its last hearing, the court had reserved the verdict.

The Centre has questioned the court's expertise to review the Rs. 59,000-crore deal for 36 planes with French firm Dassault. The pricing details - one of the most controversial aspects of the deal -- would not be debated unless the judges think it should be in public domain, the court said.

Petitions demanding a court-monitored investigation into the deal were filed after the Congress took up the issue on a war footing, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of corruption and crony capitalism. The Congress has demanded that the pricing details of the planes be made public - a demand the government has rejected citing a secrecy clause in the deal.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Supreme Court verdict on Rafale deal: