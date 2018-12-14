Rahul Gandhi After Rafale Verdict: "Will Prove PM Helped Anil Ambani"

Rahul Gandhi also raised questions about the Supreme Court judgement referring to a CAG

Though the Supreme Court today said there was no proof of wrongdoing in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Congress President Rahul Gandhi claimed there was corruption in the deal and that he "will prove Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped his friend, Anil Ambani."

"Our basic question is how price of each aircraft has gone up to Rs 1,600 crore from Rs 526 crore," Rahul Gandhi asked in a press conference this evening, posting a series of questions for the Modi government.

Hours after the Supreme Court's clean chit to the government on the Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi raised questions about the basis of the court's decision and declared: "Chowkidar chor hai. We will prove that Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped his friend Anil Ambani."

The Congress president also raised questions about the Supreme Court judgement referring to a CAG or Comptroller and Auditor General report on the pricing of the 36 Rafale jets to be purchased from France's Dassault.

Mr Gandhi said though the court had mentioned the report and said it was in the public domain, no one had seen it, not even senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who heads the Public Accounts Committee.

"The basic foundation of the Supreme Court judgement is the CAG report. PAC chairman has not seen the CAG report. Yet the court has seen it. I am seriously not able to understand. You are laughing (to the media) but I don't understand," said the Congress chief.

The Supreme Court has ruled that there is no reason to doubt the decision-making process behind the Rafale jet deal, clearing the government, which has been repeatedly accused by the Congress of corruption in the Rs 59,000-crore deal. Petitions alleging that the government had gone for an overpriced deal to help Anil Ambani's company bag an offset contract with jet-maker Dassault also didn't wash with the top court, which dismissed the need for a probe and said: "There is no evidence of commercial favouritism to any private entity."

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.