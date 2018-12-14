'Truth Always Triumphs': Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi On Rafale Order

BJP President Amit Shah said the Supreme Court vindicates the government's stand on the Rafale deal.

Highlights Verdict exposes "campaign of misinformation" by Rahul Gandhi: Amit Shah Top court rejected petitions seeking court-monitored probe into the deal Court said no merit in corruption allegations in government' Rafale deal

Shortly after the Supreme Court refused to "sit in judgment" on the Rafale aircraft deal, BJP president Amit Shah today claimed that the top court's verdict has only served to vindicate the Union government's stand that there was no corruption or nepotism in the case.

"Truth always triumphs! Court's judgment on the Rafale deal exposes the campaign of misinformation spearheaded by Congress President for political gains. The court didn't find anything wrong with the process nor did it find any commercial favouritism in the deal," Mr Shah said in a tweet.

The BJP chief also noted that the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had rejected allegations that the centre coerced the French government into picking industrialist Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence for the deal. "On the contrary, the SC held that govt had no role in selecting offset partners & found no merit in the demand for a probe based on mere perception of individuals. It, therefore, raises obvious questions on the motive of those working to discredit the deal, which is important for India," he said, in an obvious reference to the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party.

The verdict passed by the Supreme Court today stated that it found no merit in allegations of corruption in the Narendra Modi government's Rs 59,000-crore deal for 36 Rafale jets, bringing massive relief to the ruling BJP. "There is no evidence of commercial favouritism either," the judges said, asserted that the "perception by individuals cannot be the subject of roving inquiry" by the court.

The Congress leadership, however, refused to see the court ruling as a "setback". "The government gave the Supreme Court one-sided, half-baked information on the Rafale deal... The Congress has said that the Supreme Court cannot decide on the Rafale issue, only a probe by a joint parliamentary committee probe can do that after examining all the files and notings," party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, adding they would keep up their demand for such an investigation.

The court judgment came on petitions filed by two lawyers, Manohar Lal Sharma and Vineet Dhanda, besides Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Sanjay Singh; former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie; and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Dassault chose Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as an offset partner despite its inexperience in the field just to bag the Indian order. The government and the French aeronautics major have both denied the allegation.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.