'Where Is CAG Report On Rafale Deal? Show Us': Congress Ramps Up Attack

Rafale verdict: Congress said the PAC has not seen the CAG report on Rafale pricing

New Delhi: A big political storm is brewing over the Supreme Court's verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal. The Congress says the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee has not seen the report by the government's auditor or Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the pricing of the 36 Rafale jets to be purchased from France's Dassault Aviation, which was referred to by the Supreme Court on Friday when it ruled that there was no reason to doubt the process that the government followed to buy the Rafale jets. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the Public Accounts Committee chairman, today said he will request all members of the panel to summon the Attorney General and the CAG to ask them when was the auditor's report tabled in parliament.