Dassault's Landmark Production Deal With Tata: What It Could Mean For IAF

The landmark production transfer agreements announced by Dassault Aviation, which manufactures the Rafale fighter, and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) may be a key first step towards meeting a future Indian Air Force requirement for 114 multi-role fighters.

While the Defence Ministry continues to diligently follow procedure as it conducts the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme for 114 fighters for the IAF, there is a clear mismatch between the immediate requirements of the IAF and the pace at which international fighter-jet manufacturers can deliver on any potential Indian order.

Even if an order were placed today, it would likely take at least five years for the first deliveries to start entering the Indian Air Force given the existing pace of manufacture of the fighter aircraft which are in the fray to win the gigantic IAF order which could be worth upwards of $25 billion at present rates.

In addition to the Rafale, which it already operates, the IAF is also considering the Swedish Gripen-E, the Lockheed-Martin manufactured F-21 (an advanced variant of the F-16), the Boeing F-18EX Eagle II, the Eurofighter Typhoon, the Russian Sukhoi 35 and the Boeing F/A-18 E/F.

This is where the Dassault-TASL deal can be a game-changer. In a statement, the two partners have said the four production transfer agreements mark "a significant step towards strengthening the country's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supporting global supply chains." The investment in the project marks "a significant investment in India's aerospace infrastructure and will serve as a critical hub for high-precision manufacturing."

The partnership becomes key since the Rafale, which has found favour among a host of air forces around the world, is already under severe manufacturing strain. There is a present backlog of approximately 220 Rafale fighters which are already on order. This includes 164 export orders from Indonesia, Serbia, the UAE and from the Indian Navy, which has recently placed an order for 26 jets to be embarked on the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

At its present rate of manufacture, Dassault hopes to deliver 25 Rafales this year, that's up from 21 which were delivered in 2024. At its current rate of production, the backlog of Rafale jets could take between seven to ten years to clear, contingent of a significant ramping up of production. The Indian Navy, though, hopes to receive its first Rafale-M jet in mid-2028 with deliveries being completed by 2030, as per a specific arrangement.

The Dassault-TASL agreement is expected to have a significant bearing, not just on potential Indian orders but also international requirements.

Under the scope of the partnership, Tata Advanced Systems will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage and the front section.

The first fuselage segments will roll off the Hyderabad manufacturing line in 2028. The goal is to deliver two complete fuselages per month. The final assembly of the Rafale take place at Dassault's production facility in Merignac, near Bordeaux in France.

The Indian Air Force began the process to acquire 114 advanced fighter jets to fix its depleting squadron strength with a Request for Information (RFP) from international manufacturers in 2018. Seven years later, there has been no closure on the deal, despite repeated efforts from consecutive Air Force Chiefs to get the deal done.

While the IAF is authorised to operate 42 squadrons (18 aircraft each), it presently operates about 31 squadrons, not enough to meet its operational requirements to defend airspace along the Pakistani and Chinese frontiers. In 2015, India scrapped its 2007 Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) tender for 126 jets, instead acquiring just 36 Rafales from France in a $7.8 billion government-government deal signed in 2016.

Pilots of the Indian Air Force whom NDTV have spoken to vouch for the Rafale fighter stating that its sensor-integration, cockpit interface and advanced weapons make it a game-changer.

The IAF operates two squadrons of Rafales - based out of Ambala (Punjab) and Hasimara (West Bengal). Rafales deployed during Op Sindoor, are believed to have launched the SCALP air-launched cruise missile, a stealthy precision strike weapon known for its accuracy in striking targets.

In April this year, the Indian Navy signed a deal worth approximately $7.6 billion to acquire 26 Rafale fighters to operate off the decks of its carriers. The fighter picked by the Navy in preference over Boeing's F/A-18 E/F which was also extensively tested.