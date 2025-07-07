BJP's Big Charge Against Rahul Gandhi Over China's Anti-Rafale Campaign

Amid reports that China launched a misinformation campaign during Operation Sindoor to undermine Rafale sales, the BJP has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of undermining Indian forces and amplifying enemy models.

"Rahul Gandhi's curious obsession with Chinese military tech. Time and again, Rahul Gandhi has found himself batting for Chinese military hardware - both inside and outside Parliament," senior BJP leader Amit Malviya said in a post on X.

Mr Malviya, who heads the BJP's communications, listed instances to bolster his claim. "In Lok Sabha (2021), he (Rahul Gandhi) questioned why Indian forces weren't using Chinese-style surveillance drones, bizarrely praising the PLA's tactics during the Ladakh standoff. At an academic interaction in London (2023), he claimed China is winning the "technology race" and urged India to learn from Chinese military innovation, including drone warfare. During a 2022 closed-door discussion with defence 'experts', Rahul reportedly pressed for India to "explore options" similar to China's tactical drone deployment in border areas," he said.

"Whether it's undermining India's armed forces or amplifying enemy models, Rahul Gandhi has a knack for ending up on the wrong side of the patriotic discourse," he said.

The BJP's attack on the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha comes in the aftermath of an Associated Press report that says China deployed its embassies to spread doubts about the performance of French-made Rafale jets after they saw combat in India and Pakistan's clashes in May. The report says French military and intelligence officials have reached this conclusion, and this suggests Beijing tried to harm the reputation and sales of France's flagship fighter.

"Sales of Rafales and other armaments are big business for France's defense industry and help efforts by the government in Paris to strengthen ties with other nations, including in Asia where China is becoming the dominant regional power," the report states.

Responding to the BJP charge, Congress's Pooja Tripathi said, "Irony died a thousand deaths and BJP is accusing us of aligning with Chinese interests. In 2022, Rahul Gandhi on the floor of the Parliament said the biggest mistake we can make is pushing Pakistan towards China and then we have to fight on two fronts."

"An Army General is saying that China was providing real-time inputs. This is a big threat to strategic military intelligence. These are the questions the government needs to answer. That's why we are demanding a special session of the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi does not run the government. They need to answer questions," she said.