Dassault, Tata Tie-Up To Manufacture Rafale Fighter Jet's Parts In India

Rafale manufacturer Dassault Aviation has partnered with the Tata group to manufacture some parts of the fighter jets for India and other global markets. As part of this partnership, a manufacturing facility will be set up in Hyderabad.

"Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have signed four Production Transfer Agreements to manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India, marking a significant step forward in strengthening the country's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supporting global supply chains. This facility represents a significant investment in India's aerospace infrastructure and will serve as a critical hub for high-precision manufacturing," a press statement said.

"Under the scope of the partnership, Tata Advanced Systems will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section," it said. The first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line by 2028, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month.

This is the first time Rafale fuselage will be manufactured outside France. "For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France. This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India. Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale, and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements," said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Advanced Systems Limited, said the partnership marks a significant step in India's aerospace journey. "The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems capabilities and the strength of our collaboration with Dassault Aviation. It also reflects the remarkable progress India has made in establishing a modem, robust aerospace manufacturing ecosystem that can support global platforms," he said.

The joint press statement said the pact reflects Dassault Aviation's strong commitment to 'Make in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. "This partnership aims to strengthen India's position as a key player in the global aerospace supply chain while supporting its goal of greater economic self-reliance."