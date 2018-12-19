Winter Session Of Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha Adjourned For The Day

New Delhi:
It is day 7 of the winter session of parliament
The Congress and CPI(M) have given adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha on day 7 of the winter session of the parliament over demonetisation and the Rafale deal respectively. The parliament was disrupted yesterday as the government and opposition sparred over the Rafale deal and the 1983 anti-Sikh riots case.
On Friday, the Supreme Court had rejected any corruption in the Rs. 59,000-crore Rafale jet deal and dismissed all petitions asking for an investigation. The Centre then approached the top court for a "factual correction" in a paragraph in its judgement which has a reference to the Comptroller and Auditor General report and parliament's Public Accounts Committee or PAC. The Congress has accused the government of "misleading" the top court and demanded a recall of the verdict and a notice to the Modi government for perjury and contempt of court.
Here are the live updates on day 7 of Parliament's Winter Session:
The Lok Sabha was adjourned amid uproar after the centre rejected the opposition demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Rafale deal
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar by members over various issues.
Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were washed out for the seventh day today after the opposition and treasury benches clashed over the Rafale deal, reports news agency PTI.
Lok Sabha adjourned till noon following protests
Telugu Desam Party MPs protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament over their demands for Andhra Pradesh
The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018 is among the bills that will be considered in the Rajya Sabha
The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 and the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 are among the bills for consideration in the Lok Sabha today. Natural calamities in various parts of India, particularly in kerala, Tamil nadu and Odisha in the wake of cyclones like Gaja and Titli are also likely to be discussed