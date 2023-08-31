Government Calls Parliament 'Special Session', Agenda Not Known

The special session of Parliament is likely to be held in the old building.

The government has called for a "special session of Parliament" to be held from September 18 to 22. There will be five sittings, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having a fruitful discussion and debate in Parliament," Mr Joshi said.

Government sources have, so far, been tight-lipped on possible agendas. It is also unclear if this special session will be held in the new Parliament building, although sources suggest this will not be the case.

Also, it may not be a joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Government sources have, though, also said the agenda is likely to include Amrit Kaal celebrations and India as a 'developed nation'. There is no hint of any important bill that will be passed.

The timing of the special session is interesting, though, as it coincides with the mega opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A's third meeting in Mumbai. The 28-party grouping has declared its intention to bring down the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in next year's general election.

The special session will also take place amid several major developments, including India having just hosted the G20 Summit in Delhi; this will be in the national capital between September 8 and 10.