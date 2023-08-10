'When You Bring No-Trust Vote In 2028...': PM Modi Mocks Opposition

The Prime Minister is responding to a no-confidence motion over the unrest in Manipur

Responding to the no-confidence motion against his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today predicted that the Opposition will try this again five years later and stressed that India will then be among the world's top 3 economies.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister reminded the House of the earlier no-confidence motion brought against his government in 2018 and recounted his remark then that the Opposition will repeat this in 2023. BJP members thumped their desks and cheered loudly as the Prime Minister launched attack after attack on the Opposition.

The Prime Minister said the Opposition parties have a 'boon'. "They have a secret boon. Whenever they wish ill for someone, he will succeed. One such example is standing in front of you. Twenty years have passed, only good happened," he said, referring to himself.

"Whichever institution they speak against, their luck turns around. The country was on the verge of bankruptcy in 1991. But after 2014, India secured a spot in the top five. When you bring no-trust motion in 2028, we will be in the Top 3," he said.

The Prime Minister is responding to a no-confidence motion over the unrest in Manipur over the past couple of months, which has claimed more than 150 lives.

The Opposition had been demanding that he speak in Parliament over the situation in Manipur, but when the BJP did not concede, the no-confidence motion was moved to force the Prime Minister to address the Lok Sabha.