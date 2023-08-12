Monsoon Session Ends: Political Tone Set For 2024, Big Ticket Bills Passed

The session witnessed a dramatic, three-day-long debate on the No Confidence motion. (file)

The monsoon session that began on July 20 ended on Friday, after 17 sittings held across 23 days. 23 Bills were passed by the parliament in the session.

Except the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, none saw a proper debate. Opposition had largely boycotted the proceedings raising the Manipur crisis and insisting on the Prime Minister speaking on it.

The Delhi services bill was passed after an acrimonious debate. It was also the first time the Congress party was seen wholeheartedly supporting the AAP.

The session witnessed a dramatic, three-day-long debate on the No Confidence motion. Several top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, took on the government.

Both Home minister Amit Shah and Prime minister Narendra Modi launched a full throttle attack on the opposition, setting the tone for the big Lok Sabha battle of 2024.

High-profile bills such as the Data Protection Bill, which was pending for over five years, was cleared through a voice vote.

This law will have implications on how personal data is stored and processed.

The parliament also passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to build a comprehensive database of births and deaths and makes the birth certificate mandatory for voting, education, jobs and welfare.

Experts have raised concerns about the provisions that make linking Aadhaar with birth certificate mandatory.

Parliament also saw the passage of two important bills related to the environment - The Forest Conservation Bill was passed after a debate of one hour and 40 minutes without any Opposition MP.

Many of these bills have been opposed by many opposition parties in the past.

The Jan Vishwas Bill, which the government has said will improve the country's ease of doing business, was passed.

Indian Institutes of Management Bill, which will have implications on the way these prestigious institutes regulate their own affairs, was passed too.

Home Minister Amit Shah has brought in three new bills to overhaul the criminal justice system.

The government has also introduced a bill to remove the Chief Justice of India from a panel to choose election commissioners.