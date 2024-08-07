Parliament Session Live Updates: Waqf Bill Likely To Be Introduced Today

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on August 12.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which will amend the law governing Waqf boards, is likely to be introduced in the Parliament today. The bill aims to rename the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

It also seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the Board to decide if a property is Waqf property. It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

