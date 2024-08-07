AAP MP Raghav Chadha Demands Corridor To Guru Nanak's Birthplace In Pakistan

Raghav Chadha made the request to the Centre during his address in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha today urged the Centre to initiate talks with Pakistan to establish a safe corridor to Shri Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev.

In his address during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the AAP leader drew parallels with the successful Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor, which has united people in faith, and hoped that a similar corridor to Shri Nankana Sahib would foster shared spiritual connections.

Mr Chadha suggested a safe road passage be created from Amritsar (Attari Wagah Border) to Shri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

This will provide a secure and convenient route for devotees to travel to the sacred site, he said.

Today in Parliament, I voiced the heartfelt plea of all Punjabis and followers of Guru Nanak Dev Ji to establish a 𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝗿𝗶 𝗡𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗵𝗶𝗯 𝗷𝗶, his sacred birthplace; in order to enable 'khulle darshan' by the Sangat. Sri Nankana Sahib ji is… pic.twitter.com/aN1ZQKkKQD — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) August 7, 2024

He also requested that devotees not be required to carry passports, visas, or fill out forms to visit Shri Nankana Sahib, and that no fees be charged for this sacred pilgrimage. This will ensure the corridor is accessible to all who wish to pay their respects to Shri Guru Nanak Dev, he said.

This appeal comes as Mr Chadha continues to advocate for progressive changes.

Recently, he pushed to reduce the minimum age for contesting elections in India from 25 to 21 years.

In his address to the Parliament, he stated that India was a young country with an average age of 29 years, where 65 per cent of the population was below 35 years and over 50 per cent was under 25 years.

Mr Chadha pointed out that only 12 per cent of MPs in the last Lok Sabha were under 40 years, compared to 29 per cent in the first Lok Sabha.

He stressed that India needed to transition from being a "young country with old politicians" to a "young country with young politicians."

The Rajya Sabha member also noted that politics was often viewed as an undesirable profession in India, with parents encouraging their children to pursue careers in fields like medicine, engineering and science instead.