Waqf Law Change To Help Women, Say Sources, Warn Of 'Dangerous Narrative'

The allegations that revision of the Waqf laws is a ploy of the government to usurp Waqf land, is completely wrong, sources told NDTV today after certain remarks from the Muslim Law Board. The idea behind the amendment, sources said, is empowering Muslim women and children, who have been suffering under it.

Sources said a "dangerous narrative" is being built by certain Muslim clerics who are making wild statements that Muslim land will be taken away.

In a statement today, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board said any change or alteration in Waqf Act "will not be tolerated".

Law Board spokesman Dr SQR Ilyas said the government wants to change the status and nature of Waqf properties through about 40 amendments in the Waqf Act, 2013, "so their possession becomes easier".

The Muslim Personal Law Board considers it important to clarify that Waqf properties are "donations made by Muslim philanthropists dedicated to religious and charitable purposes," he said. The government has only enacted the Waqf Act to regulate them.

He added that this issue will not be restricted to Muslims only. It is feared that the next number may be the endowments of Sikhs and Christians.

Pointing out that the first Waqf Act was passed in 1954 and the first amendment in 1995 and then in 2013, sources said now Muslim women and common Muslims "are asking why the government is not changing present Waqf Act".

Once a land goes to Waqf, it cannot be reversed, sources said. This is why powerful Muslims have captured Waqf board. "The women and children are suffering. If a Muslim woman is divorced then she and her children will not get any rights," sources said.

The proposed amendment has two key parts -- for the first time, provision for inclusion of women in Waqf boards; and ensuring that the land is verified before it is announced as Waqf property. Sources said it has not yet been decided when it would be passed.