Parliament Session Live Updates: Opposition To Corner Centre On NEET Paper Leak Issue

Parliament Session Live: This is the first session after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Amid student protests over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and other competitive exams, the opposition INDIA bloc is set to raise the issue in both houses of Parliament today.

The Opposition will try to corner the government, even though the day is dedicated to a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to Parliament.

In case the matter comes up today, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will respond to it, sources said.

In her address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu said the government is fully committed to investigating the recent incidents of paper leaks and ensure that the guilty are punished.

This is the first session of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Here are live updates on the Parliament session:

Jun 28, 2024 09:53 (IST) Parliament Session 2024: Congress MP Gives Suspension Of Business Notice To Discuss Paper Leaks

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has given a suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss cases of paper leaks in the conduct of exams, including NEET-UG and UGC-NET.

Jun 28, 2024 09:50 (IST) Parliament Session Live: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi To Move Motion Of Thanks In Rajya Sabha

In the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi will move the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

As per convention and parliamentary procedures, after the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha adopt separate motions thanking the President for the address.

Jun 28, 2024 09:49 (IST) Parliament Session Live: BJP's Anurag Thakur To Move Motion Of Thanks In Lok Sabha

BJP's Anurag Thakur will today move in the Lok Sabha Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj will second the motion thanking the President for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday.