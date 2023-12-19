'Should Have Just Built 1 Room In Old Parliament': Akhilesh Yadav's Taunt

Over 140 MPs have been suspended from Parliament so far.

Samajwadi Party boss Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the ruling BJP Tuesday evening, hours after Lok Sabha suspended 95 MPs - over 140, including those ejected yesterday and last week - in an unprecedented move to close out the final full sitting of Parliament ahead of next year's election.

Mr Yadav, who saw two of his party colleagues suspended today - Dimple Yadav and ST Hasan, suggested the government need not have spent as much as it did (by some estimates over Rs 1,000 crore) on a larger Parliament building if it intended to suspend nearly two-third of the opposition.

"People want to know... when MPs were to be suspended, why was there a need for a new Parliament building? It would have been better if the BJP had built a new room, for two-three people, in the old Parliament itself..." the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister posted on X.

The new Parliament, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September amid much fanfare can seat over 1,200 MPs across the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, has larger and revamped offices for all the lawmakers and their staff, and an array of technical features and gadgets.

While opening the building - which has 888 seats in the Lok Sabha and 384 in the Rajya Sabha - the Prime Minister hailed its "inclusive atmosphere" and the "power of the democracy of India".

After the row over the suspension, Mr Yadav hit out, declaring, "... in this government neither is anyone allowed to ask questions nor is any discussion allowed... decisions are taken by a few people only".

This morning Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who doggedly refused opposition MPs' demands to discuss last week's major security breach, or allow the PM or Home Minister Amit Shah to make a statement on the incident, suspended 49 lawmakers, including 86-year-old Farooq Abdullah, for "unruly conduct".

The government cited unspecified national security concerns to say it could not make a statement.

However, the PM and Mr Shah discussed the scare with the media. They acknowledged the "very serious" incident and said an inquiry, by a "high-powered committee" had been ordered.

Hours after almost all the opposition was suspended Amit Shah appeared in the Lok Sabha to table for consideration and passage three contentious bills that will replace existing criminal laws.

In the past week a ferocious opposition has demanded accountability from the government over the security breach, which saw two men pop yellow smoke canisters inside the Lok Sabha, and a man and a woman burst red and yellow smoke canisters outside the Parliament complex.

The scare took place on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the old Parliament, and prompted searching questions on lapses in security protocol; the intruders smuggled gas canisters in cavities in custom-made shoes, after realising footwear was not subject to security checks.

The four who opened the smoke cans and two others, including the alleged mastermind, have been arrested and are being interrogated by Delhi Police's Special Cell, which is leading this investigation.

