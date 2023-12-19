Criminal Law Bills Taken Up In Lok Sabha With 2/3rd Opposition Suspended

The opposition has accused the Centre of wanting to "bulldoze" important legislations without any debate.

With the opposition reduced to one-third of its strength in the Lok Sabha after the suspension of 95 MPs from the lower house, the government has taken up the contentious bills to replace the existing criminal laws for consideration and passage.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha in August to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.

They were later withdrawn and reworked versions of the bills were introduced in the lower house last week. The new bills, called the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023, were taken up for consideration on Tuesday afternoon.

After the suspension of a record 141 MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha beginning last week, the opposition has alleged that an "extreme level of dictatorship" is in place in the country and the government wants to "bulldoze" important legislations without any debate. The MPs were suspended after carrying out protests in both Houses of Parliament, demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a discussion over the stunning security breach in Lok Sabha last week.

Congress MP Manish Tewari, who was among the lawmakers suspended today, made a specific reference to the bills on the new criminal laws and said that the Parliament has been delegitimised. "This is to lay the framework of passing the most draconian law in Parliament which will turn this country into a police state," he said.