"Shameful": Vice President On MP Mimicking Him As Rahul Gandhi Took Video

Jagdeep Dhankhar called the incident "ridiculous and unacceptable".

A Trinamool MP today mimicked Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during an opposition protest at parliament, drawing laughter from other members as some, like Rahul Gandhi, took videos on their mobile phones.

What began as comic relief on a day of 49 MP suspensions turned into a huge controversy as Vice President Dhankhar, the Rajya Sabha chairperson, denounced the parody as "shameful and unacceptable".

Trinamool Congress' Kalyan Banerjee, one of the 141 opposition MPs suspended from parliament till now, was seen in a video speaking and gesticulating animatedly as he mimicked the Vice President on the steps outside the "Makar Dwar" of the new Parliament building.

The impromptu skit had MPs chuckling, and Rahul Gandhi was seen taking a video on his mobile phone.

Kalyan Banerjee can be heard in the video saying, "My spine is so straight, I'm so tall" while depicting his version of proceedings in Rajya Sabha during a mock parliament by protesting MPs.



As the House reconvened at 12 noon after being adjourned, Mr Dhankhar - referring to Rahul Gandhi - said, "Office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Office of Speaker is very different. Political parties will have their cross currents, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, video graphing another member of another party."

"Mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable," he said.

The BJP, sharing the video, slammed both Mr Banerjee and Mr Gandhi for mocking the vice president. "If the country was wondering why opposition MPs were suspended, here is the reason. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mocked the Honourable Vice President, while Rahul Gandhi lustily cheered him on. One can imagine how reckless and violative they have been of the House!," it said.

If the country was wondering why Opposition MPs were suspended, here is the reason…



The opposition MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach. Mr Dhankhar had earlier labelled the MP's an "absolute transgression" of rules.

The Delhi police said that the parliament security breach was well-coordinated and meticulously planned over months by six people. The motive of the unprecedented "smoke protest", investigators said, was to highlight the growing unemployment, plight of farmers, and the situation in Manipur.

The group wanted a discussion on these matters in parliament and thought it would be a flashy way to draw attention. The group were part of a Facebook page called "Fans of Bhagat Singh".

Parliament has tightened security protocols after the massive breach, including temporarily banning visitors and restricting non-essential personnel, including media.

In his first remarks on the security breach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Dainik Jagran newspaper in an interview that the incident was "very serious". He said there is "no need to debate" this and that a "detailed investigation" should be carried out.