Winter Session LIVE Updates: Both Houses Adjourned Till Noon

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The winter session will continue until December 22.

After unprecedented and uproarious scenes on Monday in Parliament over the December 13 security breach, both the Houses are likely to be in for another stormy session as they reconvene on 12th day of the ongoing Winter Session.

A total of 78 MPs -- 33 from Lok Sabha and 45 from Rajya Sabha -- were suspended on Monday, following an uproar over the demand by the Opposition of a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident.

While 34 opposition Rajya Sabha MPs, including Congress' Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala were suspended for the remaining part of the session, the "misconduct" of 11 others was also referred to the Privileges Committee, which has been asked to give its report in three months. They have been suspended until the report is submitted by the panel.

The reason behind the suspension of opposition MPs for the rest of the Winter Session was cited as "misconduct" and failure to adhere to the directions of the Chair.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Winter Session of Parliament:

Dec 19, 2023 11:38 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon due to ruckus by the Opposition MPs.

Dec 19, 2023 11:38 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update

Suspended Opposition MPs protest against the government at Parliament's Makar Dwar

Dec 19, 2023 11:37 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update

Lok Sabha adjourned till noon soon after proceedings began for the day following sloganeering and displaying of placards by Opposition MPs in the House

Speaker Om Birla warned the Opposition MPs on the display of placards

Dec 19, 2023 11:37 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update

"This is not good for democracy," says LoP Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on suspension of 92 opposition MPs.

Dec 19, 2023 11:36 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update

On suspension of Opposition MPs & INDIA block meeting, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav says, "The way MPs are being suspended it seems they (ruling party) look at Opposition as a non-entity."

On suspension of Opposition MPs & INDIA block meeting, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav says, "The way MPs are being suspended it seems they (ruling party) look at Opposition as a non-entity."

"They are living in fool's paradise..." says Ram Gopal Yadav on some saying that INDIA alliance has no strength now.





Floor leaders of INDIA alliance parties meet in the chamber of Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament

Dec 19, 2023 11:36 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update

AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "If BJP is scared of anyone, it is Arvind Kejriwal...On the suspension of MPs, I would say that it is a black day in India's democracy. I would not say that some MPs were suspended but democracy has been suspended..."

AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "If BJP is scared of anyone, it is Arvind Kejriwal...On the suspension of MPs, I would say that it is a black day in India's democracy. I would not say that some MPs were suspended but democracy has been suspended..."