Parliament Live Updates: Union Minister Amit Shah To Address Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at accelerating resolution processes for defaulting companies. A key feature of the Bill is the introduction of a mandatory 14-day timeline for admitting insolvency applications once a default is established.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the House that the government has proposed 12 amendments to the Code to bolster the resolution ecosystem. She noted that extensive litigation has been the primary cause of delays and confirmed that the Bill introduces penalties to prevent the abuse of legal processes.

The Bill, which was previously referred to a Select Committee, was taken up for discussion on March 27. It seeks to address procedural hurdles in resolving insolvency cases for both companies and individuals. This marks the seventh time the IBC has been amended since its inception in 2016.

The Lok Sabha is set to transition to a discussion regarding the government's efforts to eliminate Left Wing Extremism. The "Naxal-free India" initiative is the central focus of the afternoon agenda, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah's March 31, 2026 deadline is tomorrow.

Amit Shah is scheduled to address the Lok Sabha at 4:30 PM to provide updates on the anti-maoist operations and the roadmap for long-term peace in affected regions.

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