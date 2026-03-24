Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Rajya Sabha on the Middle East conflict at 2pm today. On Monday, PM Modi addressed citizens' concerns with regard to the impact of the US-Israel conflict with Iran and the challenges it has created for India. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister urged all political parties and government to stay united. Advising state governments to stay alert, he said that elements such as hoarders become active during such crises, and strict monitoring and swift action are required to tackle this menace.
LIVE Updates: Parliament Budget Session 2026
PM On How India Is Responding To Hormuz Chokehold-Driven Energy Crisis
The war in Iran presents a "concerning situation" given India imports significant quantities of crude oil and gas from Gulf nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Parliament Monday. But India, the Prime Minister said, is responding to volatility caused by Tehran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, which supplied the country 1.3 million barrels of oil daily pre-war.
Overall, the Strait of Hormuz accounts for a fifth of the world's seaborne crude oil trade; an estimated 20 million barrels per day are shipped through its waters, with India, China, Japan, and South Korea amongst the major buyers.
But fighting in Iran, and missile strikes on energy infrastructure in the wider West Asia region, crippled tanker traffic through the strait, driving Brent crude benchmarks to a nearly four-year-high and raising fears of petrol and gas price hikes in India.
The PM, though, reassured crores of Indians watching energy prices and mentally calculating the impact on household budgets. "Our government has tried (to ensure) that petrol, diesel and gas supply shouldn't get disrupted (and that) households shouldn't suffer," he said.
Recap: A Covid Reminder In PM Modi's Rundown Of Middle East War Impact On India
Drawing a parallel between the COVID-19 pandemic and the current geopolitical situation because of the war in the Middle East, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said elements such as black marketeers and hoarders try to take advantage of such crises and urged all political parties and governments to stay united.
"Because of this war, the difficult global situation may continue for a long time. Therefore, we must remain prepared and stay united. We have faced such challenges before as well by staying united during the coronavirus pandemic. We must remain very careful and alert. Some people will try to spread rumours to take advantage of the situation. We must not allow such people to succeed," he said.
"All agencies responsible for ensuring law and order have been put on alert, including coastal security, border security, and cyber security," the Prime Minister added.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: PM Modi To Rajya Sabha On Middle East Conflict
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Rajya Sabha on several aspects of the ongoing Middle East conflict and India's energy security today.
PM Modi made a statement in Lok Sabha on Monday over the US-Israel-Iran conflict, noting that the situation in the region is "worrisome."
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Rajya Sabha Agenda
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha Agenda