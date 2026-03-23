2 Covid Mentions In PM Modi's Rundown Of Middle East War Impact On India

Drawing a parallel between the COVID-19 pandemic and the current geopolitical situation because of the war in the Middle East, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said elements such as black marketeers and hoarders try to take advantage of such crises and urged all political parties and governments to stay united.

The Prime Minister was addressing the Lok Sabha on the Middle East conflict and the challenges it has created for India. Advising state governments to stay alert, he said that elements such as hoarders become active during such crises, and strict monitoring and swift action are required to tackle this menace.

"Because of this war, the difficult global situation may continue for a long time. Therefore, we must remain prepared and stay united. We have faced such challenges before as well by staying united during the coronavirus pandemic. We must remain very careful and alert. Some people will try to spread rumours to take advantage of the situation. We must not allow such people to succeed," he said.

"All agencies responsible for ensuring law and order have been put on alert, including coastal security, border security, and cyber security," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister made another COVID-19 mention while speaking about food security. "A big question is how the war will impact farming? The country's farmers have filled our granaries, so we have adequate food supplies. It is also our attempt to ensure a smooth harvest in the kharif season. In the past, too, our government did not let global problems burden the farmers," he said.

"Following the Covid pandemic and subsequent wars, fertiliser prices soared in the international market, leading to severe shortages. Despite these challenges, the central government made every possible effort to prevent a crisis in India. While a bag of urea costs Rs 3,000 internationally, our government provided it to farmers for only Rs 300. To make this possible, the government spent more than Rs 12 lakh crore in subsidies," he said.

The government, the Prime Minister said, is empathetic, alert and ready to extend every possible help to its citizens. It is also focused on minimising hardships for citizens, he said.

Every Indian stuck in the war-affected region is being given all possible help, he said.

"Sadly, many lives were lost, and many people were injured. Their families are being given the necessary help, and treatment is being ensured. In India and in other affected countries, 24/7 emergency services are being ensured for help," he said, adding that Indian missions in the Middle are working around the clock. "I have personally spoken over the phone with the heads of state of most West Asian countries in two rounds. All of them have assured full safety for Indians," he said.

The Prime Minister said that over 3 lakh Indian nationals living and working in the region have already returned to the country. The war, the Prime Minister said, has created unexpected challenges, including economic, national security, and humanitarian issues. "The countries affected by the war have business relations with India. A significant portion of our crude oil and gas requirements is fulfilled by this region. This region is also important because around 1 crore Indians live and work there," he said.