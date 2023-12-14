Parliament Breach Accused Gave 'Rote Answers' To Probe Team: Report

They have been charged under anti-terror law UAPA besides sections of IPC (File)

Four persons arrested in connection with the security breach in Parliament have taken common responsibility for the incident and are reportedly said to have been giving "rote answers" to the investigation team of the Delhi Police Special cell in the matter, police sources said on Thursday.

According to Special Cell sources, "A day after a massive security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack in the Lok Sabha all the accused are giving rote answers to the investigation team of the cell."

"After listening to the answers to the questions given by the accused, it seems that they had already made preparations as to what to answer when the police interrogate them when they are caught," stated the sources.

All the accused have taken common responsibility for the security breach incident in the Lok Sabha during police interrogation, they added.

Earlier, the accused in the Parliament Security breach case Lalit Jha, who is on the run, was suspected to be the mastermind of the entire conspiracy.

However, Police officials say this aspect will become clear only when the Police arrest Lalit Jha.

Police sources on Thursday also revealed that it was Lalit Jha who had decided on the date to carry out the breach incident inside Parliament.

"Lalit Jha had called everyone for a meeting in Gurugram. Before carrying out the incident, Lalit himself took possession of the phones of the four accused and ran away," police sources said.

According to sources, the accused Lalit Jha was last traced in Rajasthan's Neemrana.

According to Police sources, all the accused were associated with the social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'. Everyone met in Mysuru about one and a half years ago. Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not go inside the Parliament House.

On December 10, one by one everyone reached Delhi from their respective states. Everyone met near India Gate where colored crackers were distributed to everyone.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha secretariat suspended eight security personnel on Thursday over security lapses that led to a major security breach in Parliament on Wednesday.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

Two people, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters, and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

A case was registered against the accused under multiple relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Parliament Security breach incident. A case under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), Section 153 (want only giving provocation with an intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from the discharge of his duty) of IPC.

So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the case. Police informed that two people, one of whom identified as Vicky, and his wife are being interrogated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)