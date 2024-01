Parliament Security Breach Accused Sent To Judicial Custody

They have been sent to judicial custody till January 27

A Delhi court on Saturday sent the six accused arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach case to judicial custody till January 27.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur remanded Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, Mahesh Kumawat and Neelam Azad in judicial custody after they were produced before the court on expiry of their police remand.

The judge passed the order on an application moved by Delhi police seeking judicial custody of all the accused as the investigation was ongoing.

During the hearing, accused Neelam Azad alleged before the court that a woman officer forcibly made her sign over 50 blank papers on Friday.

Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh objected to the allegations and submissions of the accused.

The court recorded the submissions of both sides.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, Sharma and Manoranjan jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, the two other accused - Shinde and Azad - also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

