255 Crores Spent On Flights During PM's Foreign Trips in 3 Years: Centre

Union Minister V Muraleedharan was replying to a question in Rajya Sabha (File)

An expenditure of over Rs 255 crore was incurred on chartered flights during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign engagements in the past three years, the Rajya Sabha was told on Thursday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that in 2016-17 Rs 76.27 crore was spent on chartered flights while in 2017-18 Rs 99.32 crore was spent.

In 2018-19, Rs 79.91 crore was spent while the bill for 2019-20 has not been received, he said, adding in 2016-17, Rs 2,24,75,451 were incurred on hotline facilities while in 2017-18 the cost incurred for it was Rs 58,06,630.

To a question on expenditure incurred on domestic engagements, he said, "As per Government of India policy on the use of IAF aircraft/helicopters by VVIPs and VIPs, the Prime Minister is entitled for free airlift in IAF aircraft and helicopters on official tours."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.