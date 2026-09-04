Parking Curbs, Tax SOPs Among Proposed Bengaluru Traffic Measures

The Karnataka government has proposed major changes to parking regulations in Bengaluru, including property tax exemptions for vacant plots that are converted into parking facilities.

Under the draft Comprehensive Parking Rules for the Greater Bengaluru Area, several measures have been proposed to regulate parking and improve traffic management.

100% property tax exemption is proposed for vacant plots used for multi-level car parking (MLCP) or mechanised parking.

50% exemption is proposed for vacant plots used for surface-level parking.

A scientific, fee-based on-street parking system will be introduced, with fees determined based on the type and location of the road.

Parking could be banned on major high-traffic corridors and restricted during peak hours to improve traffic flow.

Roads around major public transport facilities may have parking restrictions to encourage the use of designated parking facilities.

Higher charges for long-duration street parking are proposed to prevent vehicles from occupying road space for extended periods.

Monthly parking passes may be provided for regular users of public off-street parking facilities.

Authorities will be empowered to take action against buildings that fail to provide mandatory parking or misuse designated parking areas for other purposes.

Parking revenue is proposed to be used for traffic and junction improvements, as well as road and footpath repairs.

The government says Bengaluru has more than 1.28 crore registered vehicles, apart from an estimated 15-20 lakh vehicles registered outside the city but operating in Bengaluru. With vehicles occupying road space for parking, the government argues that regulating parking is necessary to improve traffic movement and pedestrian access.

The proposed rules are based on Karnataka's 2021 Bengaluru Parking Policy and have been framed following discussions with agencies including GBA, DULT, BDA, BMRCL, BMTC and K-RIDE.

The draft rules were published for public feedback on August 10. Citizens and elected representatives can submit their suggestions until September 10, 2026, after which the government will consider the feedback before finalising the rules.