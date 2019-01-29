'Children's Report Cards Not Your Visiting Cards': PM Modi Tells Parents

"It is important to understand every child's strengths," PM Modi told parents.

Parents should not treat the report cards of their children as their "visiting cards" or expect them to fulfill their unfulfilled dreams, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he interacted with around 2,000 students, teachers and parents in the second edition of "pariksha pe charcha".

"I would request parents, do not expect your children to fulfil your unfulfilled dreams. Every child has his or her own potential and strengths... It is important to understand every child's strengths. Parents often treat the report cards of their children as their visiting cards and that adds extra pressure on them which is very unreal and unhealthy," he said.

"Only when you take it in spirit and encourage your child, a 60 per cent holder moves towards 70 or 80 per cent. If you only criticize and scold your child for not getting 90 per, they will start believing that they are incapable. It will take their grades further down towards 40 per cent," the prime minister added.

With less than a month to go for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, PM Modi discussed ways to handle the exam stress in the interactive session, where students from across the country got a chance to participate.

"Our learning cannot be reduced to exams only. Our education must equip us to face various challenges of life as well. I sincerely believe that anything that challenges us, polishes us too. If there is nothing to test us, then we become complacent. There must always be something to challenge us," he said.

The prime minister advised the students to aim big in life but do not get carried away in the process of realising them.

"While aiming big in life is good, but don't get so carried away by it that your dreams remain dreams and you become too old just thinking about it. We must understand ourselves. We must be true to ourselves, questions ourselves frequently to see how we stand periodically as compared to our ambitions and dreams in life," he said.