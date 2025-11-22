Parents Seek Clarity On Students' Future At Al-Falah Medical College

Serious concerns have emerged among parents of students enrolled at Al-Falah Medical College in Haryana's Faridabad as the institution faces ongoing regulatory and security scrutiny.

On Saturday, a formal representation signed by parents was submitted to the vice chancellor of the university seeking immediate intervention and clarity regarding the academic future of enrolled students.

In their written appeal, parents expressed alarm over recent developments, including the possibility of the National Medical Commission (NMC) withdrawing recognition and a reported suspension threat from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

“We came here today because we were worried about the future of our students in this university. We met three of the professors as the VC and principal were busy with the investigation,” Rajnish, a parent from Delhi, told NDTV.

“We have been assured the university is safe and nothing will happen to the academic degree of the students. As a parent it is disturbing to get to know that the university in which our children is studying is under the lens because of involvement in terror related activities. The investigating agencies are doing their job. We will see what comes out of the investigation,” he said.

The letter also references ongoing investigations linked to the institution, which parents say have placed the college's operational stability under question.

Doctors who worked at the college have been found to be part of a white collar terror module. One of them became a suicide bomber and detonated the car bomb in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, killing 13.

“This situation has created unprecedented disruption for hundreds of medical students. Their future now hangs in uncertainty,” the representation reads.

Parents have requested the administration to respond with a clear plan addressing academic continuity, examination schedules, and the security of medical degrees earned through the college.

The appeal emphasizes the emotional and financial impact of the ongoing situation, noting that many families have invested years of effort and significant fees into their children's medical education.

Signatories include parents from multiple cities, indicating widespread concern across batches and departments. As of now, no official response from Al-Falah Medical College or the university administration has been issued.

The situation continues to evolve, and parents have stated they will escalate the matter to regulatory authorities if immediate clarification is not provided.