Paramilitary Personnel Found Dead In Polling Station Washroom In Bengal

A paramilitary personnel died after he slipped and fell in the washroom of a polling station in West Bengal, said sources this morning. The incident occurred at a polling station in Mathabhanga in Coochbehar, which is among the seats going to polls today.

The CRPF personnel was found lifeless just before voting began. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

He had slipped and fell in the washroom and suffered a head injury, said hospital sources citing preliminary information.

No criminal angle is suspected, but the actual reason behind his death can be ascertained after the autopsy is held today.

Voting in Coochbehar began this morning under heavy security. The BJP has repeated sitting MP Nisith Pramanik from here while the Trinamool has fielded Jagadish Basunia to take on the Union Minister.

A high-profile seat in North Bengal, Coochbehar had seen clashes during the state elections in 2021. Four people were shot and killed in a clash with security forces outside a polling booth in Sitalkuchi, after which the Election Commission stopped voting.

Elections are also being held for Alipurduars and Jalpaiguri seats in Bengal today, both won by the BJP in 2019. The ruling Trinamool in West Bengal had won a total of 22 seats then while the BJP bagged 18 seats.