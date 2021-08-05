In Derek O'Brien's Second Papri Chaat Tweet, A 'Challenge' To PM Modi

Derek O'Brien is a Rajya Sabha MP from Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (File)

Papri chaat - a popular fast food treat across the country - is now also at the heart of a verbal spat between Trinamool MP Derek O' Brien and the centre, with the Rajya Sabha member accusing the government of "making papri chaat" as it rushes bills through a stop-and-go monsoon session of Parliament.

The latest round was fired this afternoon; Mr O'Brien tweeted a "Parliament update Aug 5" and threw down a "challenge" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"No bills passed in first week of monsoon session... Then Modi-Shah bulldozed 22 bills in 8 days at an average time of UNDER 10 MINUTES per Bill... Modiji, challenge these new numbers as I enjoy another plate of PAPRI CHAAT!" Mr O'Brien tweeted.

He attached two images with his tweet - one listing bills passed, in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha, between July 26 and July 30, and the second between August 2 and August 4.

In each case, according to Mr O'Brien's data, 22 bills were passed in an average time of 10 minutes.

The slowest was the Inland Vessels Bill - passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 2 after 28 minutes.

The quickest was the Coconut Development Board Bill - passed by the Rajya Sabha on July 30 after 60 seconds of discussion and by the Lok Sabha on August 4 after five minutes.

#MASTERSTROKE#Parliament Update Aug 5



No Bills passed in first week of #MonsoonSession



Then Modi-Shah bulldozed 22 Bills in 8 days at an average time of UNDER 10 MINUTES per Bill (New chart????)



Modi Ji, challenge these new numbers????as I enjoy another plate of PAPRI CHAAT! pic.twitter.com/qctDnD3DyC — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 5, 2021

The "papri chaat" tweets began Monday, with Mr O'Brien posting the list of bills passed in the second week of the monsoon session. In a deeply sarcastic accompanying message, he asked: "Passing legislation or making papri chaat?"

The government responded yesterday; Union Minister MA Naqvi declared the tweet had "maligned Parliament's dignity" and that Derek O'Brien "can have fish curry, if he's allergic to papri chaat".

Prime Minister Modi also chimed in - albeit with a measured response - and referred to "derogatory comments by a senior MP regarding passage of bills" during a meeting of BJP MPs.

This is not the first time Mr O'Brien has slammed the government for rushing bills; in 2019 he asked: "Are we delivering pizzas...", in response to the "hurried" passage of the 'triple talaq' bill.

#Parliament is supposed to scrutinize Bills. This chart explains the bulldozing this Session. Are we delivering pizzas or passing legislation? #ConstructiveOppositionpic.twitter.com/DKPDygpoV5 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) July 31, 2019

The monsoon session of Parliament, which began on July 19, has conducted little business because an unrelenting face-off between the government and the opposition; battle lines - already drawn over Covid and the farm laws - escalated sharply after the Pegasus scandal exploded last month.

On Tuesday the Prime Minister - for the second time in seven days - slammed the opposition for not allowing Parliament to function. Government "sources" last week claimed a Rs 133 crore loss due to opposition-led protests, and that only 18 of a possible 107 work-hours were logged till then.

The Congress - for whom Rahul Gandhi is trying to stitch and hold a united opposition - has blamed the government for parliament's non-functioning, saying it had failed to agree to its demands.

Mr Gandhi and the Congress have held two meetings, including a breakfast meeting, with opposition parties on this topic. It is not known if papri chaat was on the menu at either meet.

Opposition demands include a Supreme Court-monitored probe of the Pegasus scandal and a discussion in Parliament with the Prime Minister and Home Minister present.

The government has refused, insisting that surveillance of the alleged kind is impossible given existing checks and balances in India's legal framework.

Earlier today the Supreme Court heard a batch of petitions asking for formal investigations into the Pegasus allegations. A copy of these petitions will be sent to the centre, and a representative of the government will attend the next hearing - set for next week - the court said.