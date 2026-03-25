Letters In Jungle, Call To Minister: How NDTV Reporter Played Role In Top Maoist's Surrender

A week before the government's deadline to declare the country Maoist-free, the last major Maoist cadre operating in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region - Papa Rao alias Mangu - has surrendered along with his armed group.

The 56-year-old Papa Rao, a native of Sukma district and a senior member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZCM), arrived at Kutru police station in Bijapur district carrying an AK-47 and other weapons. Accompanied by 17 associates, including 10 men and 8 women, he was later shifted by bus to Jagdalpur.

This NDTV reporter had a part to play in this big surrender.

In January, this reporter visited the Kanger Valley National Park - a 200 sq km bio-diverse park known for its dense Sal forests - near Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. This reporter dropped a dozen letters across the area seeking a meeting with the wanted Maoist.

The letters did reach him, but he did not show up.

Months went by.

Something shifted in the intervening period.

This NDTV reporter received a call this Sunday, two months after the letters were dropped off in the forest.

The voices at the other end did not reveal their names.

"We wish to return to the mainstream," a man declared at the other end.

One is an Area Committee member, the other a Party member, the caller added, with a hint of hesitation.

Something big was in the offing.

This reporter set out immediately. He had been summoned to Kutru in the Bijapur district.

Kutru is no ordinary place. It marks the frontier where the road gradually gives way and the jungle takes over.

From there, this reporter, who had two more people with him, arrived at the designated spot.

"Sir, come alone. That is the only way": was the message from the Maoists.

This reporter then arranged for a motorcycle and set off alone towards Ambelli village.

Are we on the right track? This question nagged this reporter as he made his way deep into the forest.

By the time this reporter reached Ambeli, night had already fallen.

Upon arriving at the specific location, this reporter was in for another surprise: the entire District Reserve Guard (DRG), also known as the District Reserve Group, a specialised police unit formed in 2008 in Chhattisgarh was present at the spot.

This meant, under these circumstances no surrender would take place.

Immediately, the NDTV reporter dialled Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who is also the state's home minister, and explained that if the security forces remained on the scene, the individuals in question would not come forward.

The state home minister assured that the specialised forces would be withdrawn.

Soon, the area was cleared of security personnel.

Another day had begun.

As this reporter moved deeper into the jungle from Ambeli village, the forces appeared again.

Another call was made to the state home minister.

The path cleared up again.

The villagers led this reporter deep into the interior.

Here, the jungle was not merely a cluster of trees, it was a labyrinth.

At around 1 in the afternoon, the NDTV reporter arrived at the designated spot.

Standing there were 10 or 12 armed Maoists.

One among them was Papa Rao, whom this reporter identified immediately.

His appearance had not changed significantly, except for the fact that he was now gaunt, following the onset of diabetes.

This reporter realised that what he was about to witness was not merely a surrender but a rare moment in the violent history of Bastar.

The state home minister was called yet again.

This reporter handed the phone to Papa Rao, who informed the minister that a few more cadres were yet to arrive.

People had been dispatched to get them, as they, too, wished to surrender, Papa Rao added.

Taking over the phone, this reporter demanded an assurance of security from the minister. The minister answered in the affirmative.

Soon, the night fell.

This reporter spent the night with the Maoists.

Meals were prepared using whatever meagre provisions were available on the spot.

The black tarpaulin sheets were laid out on the ground for the men to rest. The Maoists and this reporter, with guns lying around, called it a night.

All around them, Maoist sentries kept watch through the darkness.

Their silhouettes flickered amidst the shadows, as this reporter kept tossing and turning trying to sleep.

At the crack of dawn, this reporter and others set out with a team toward an exit point.

From there, they were led to a 'dump' site. Three AK-47 rifles and ammunition, which had been concealed deep within the jungle, were retrieved. By the time, this reporter returned from there, three more guns, ammunition, and Rs 10 lakh in cash had already been brought in from a second dump.

These weapons, ammunition, and cash represented more than just a recovery, they were tangible proof of the dismantling of that violent, parallel structure which sat like a crushing burden on Bastar for years.

Meanwhile, more cadres continued to arrive. Another major figure emerged - Shankar, a Divisional Committee Member (DVCM), which is a senior, mid-level rank in the Communist Party of India (Maoist) structure, overseeing operations within a specific district division.

Around 3 pm, they left with a group of 18 people.

They all first arrived at Ambelli village on foot.

A police bus was parked at Ambelli - the very same bus in which Papa Rao, who carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head, and his associates traveled to the Kutru police station in Bijapur district.

Security forces recovered eight AK-47 rifles, one SLR and one INSAS rifle from the group.

State home minister Vijay Sharma confirmed the development while addressing a programme in Kawardha.

"With Paparao's surrender, there are no active members left in the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee," he said.

Papa Rao was the last frontline combatant after the surrender of Battalion No. 1 commander Deva and the elimination of 17 top leaders last year - including Madvi Hidma, general secretary Basavaraju and Ganesh Uike - in encounters.

Hundreds of other cadres, including Bhupati, Rupesh and Ramdher, have also laid down arms in recent months.

Only two top-most Maoist leaders - Mishir Besra and Ganapathi - remain active outside the state, steering whatever is left of the organisation, the minister said.

As Papa Rao sat on the bus, it dawned upon this reporter that the man who once struck terror in the jungle sat upon a bus seat - appearing, for the very first time, not with a gun in hand, but in the act of surrender.

