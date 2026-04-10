42 Maoists Including Top Commander Sodi Keshalu Surrender In Telangana

42 Maoists surrendered in Telangana on Friday, including Sodi Keshalu alias Sodi Kesha, who was the last commander of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion No 1.

Keshalu, 47, also known as Sodi Malla and Nikhil, was considered the second-most important Maoist commander operating along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border after senior leader Badise Deva. Police sources said he carried a reward of around Rs 20 lakh.

Originally from Entapad village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, Keshalu joined the Maoist movement in 1995 through the Balala Sangham and formally entered the CPI (Maoist) in 2001. Over the next three decades, he rose steadily through the organisation, serving in Kistaram, Kunta and South Bastar before being shifted to the PLGA Battalion in 2021. He became deputy commander of the battalion in 2023 and took charge of Battalion No 1 after the surrender of Badise Deva earlier this year. Deva also surrendered in front of the Telangana police.

Friday's surrender included senior divisional committee members, area committee leaders, platoon commanders, and cadres from the Maoists' strongest military formation active in the Bastar region and along the Telangana border.

Among those who laid down arms were Madavi Mada alias Ravinder, Punem Sukku, Hemla Lachi alias Sheela and Sodi Bheema alias Ranjith.

Police said a trained Maoist doctor attached to the battalion was also among those who surrendered, indicating that not only the armed wing but also the medical and logistics network of Battalion No 1 has collapsed.

The Maoists surrendered 36 weapons and a large quantity of ammunition. The cache included five AK-series rifles, four self-loading rifles (SLRs), three INSAS rifles, six barrel grenade launchers, one 9mm pistol and two revolvers. They also handed over 800 grams of gold in the form of eight 100-gram biscuits, believed to have been part of the Maoists' operational reserve and emergency funds.

Officials said Keshalu's surrender, following the earlier surrender of Badise Deva and the neutralisation of Hidma's network, marks the effective end of the PLGA as an organised military force in Telangana and adjoining areas. Police also said the Telangana state committee of the CPI (Maoist) has now been completely dismantled.

The latest development comes after a series of high-profile surrenders in Telangana this year.

On January 2, Badise Deva alias Devanna surrendered along with 11 cadres. On February 22, senior Maoist leader Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji surrendered with 20 cadres, and on March 7, 130 Maoists laid down arms before Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad.