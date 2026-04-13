Top Woman Maoist Leader Killed In Encounter, Others Warned, "Time Running Out"

In a major breakthrough in the anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, security forces have gunned down a top commander, Rupi, in a fierce encounter in the dense forests of Kanker district.

The operation, carried out in the Machpalli-Aramjhora-Hidur belt along the Chhotebethiya-Partapur police station limits, marks a significant blow to the dwindling Maoist network in the region.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs about the presence of armed Maoists, a joint team of police and security forces launched a combing operation in the forested terrain. What followed was a sudden and intense exchange of fire in the Machpalli area, as Maoist cadres opened fire upon the advancing forces.

When the gunfire subsided, security personnel recovered the body of a female Maoist cadre from the encounter site.

Rupi was an Area Committee Member (ACM)-rank Maoist commander and the wife of the senior Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) leader Vijay Reddy, who was killed in an encounter in the Manpur-Mohla district in 2025.

Officials said Rupi had remained active despite repeated appeals to surrender, making her one of the last surviving Telugu-origin Maoist cadres in Bastar.

Superintendent of Police, Kanker, Nikhil Rakhecha, confirmed that the operation was based on credible intelligence and that forces recovered a pistol, ammunition, and other operational materials from the site.

"This was a targeted search operation. After the exchange of fire, the body of a female Maoist commander was recovered. Identification confirms she is Rupi, an ACM-rank cadre," he said.

Sources indicate that Rupi had long been on the radar of security agencies, with repeated surrender appeals made to her over the past months. However, she chose to remain in the armed movement, a decision that ultimately proved fatal.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam, described the encounter as a result of sustained pressure on Maoist networks. "The government has consistently offered Maoist cadres a chance to surrender and rebuild their lives. Many have taken that path. But those who continue on the path of violence are meeting the same end," he said.

He issued a direct warning to the remaining cadres. "Very few Maoists are left active in this region now. Time is running out. They must surrender and return to the mainstream for a peaceful and dignified life."

Security officials estimate that around ten Maoist cadres are still active in the Kanker region. Search operations are ongoing, with forces combing the surrounding forests to track down the remaining operatives.

The killing of Rupi is being seen as both a symbolic and strategic victory - symbolic because of her links to top Maoist leadership and strategic because it further weakens the already shrinking Maoist presence in Bastar.