Haryana Night Club Owner Critical, 18 Shots Were Fired At Him: Police

A major criminal incident unfolded late Wednesday night in Panchkula when armed assailants linked to organised gangs carried out a targeted shooting at a nightclub owner around midnight, leaving him injured and triggering a high-alert police response across the city.

The victim, Rattan Lubana - nightclub owner and brother of a Municipal Corporation Ward-1 councillor - was attacked around midnight as he exited his club in Sector 5. Two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire, discharging multiple rounds in quick succession. Lubana sustained a bullet injury during the attack.

Eyewitnesses reported chaos at the scene as the attackers fled toward the Yamunanagar highway. In the process, they reportedly dropped ammunition while reloading their weapon.

A detective staff member present nearby immediately alerted authorities and pursued the suspects, prompting rapid mobilisation of multiple police units, including the Crime Branch and Anti-Narcotics Cell. A blockade was set up near the Mattawala flyover.

During the chase, the assailants allegedly fired at police personnel, targeting a police vehicle near Bela Vista Chowk and Nada Sahib. Fortunately, no officers were injured.

The situation escalated into a brief encounter, during which police retaliated, shooting both suspects in the legs and successfully apprehending them. The injured accused were initially taken to a local hospital in Panchkula and later referred to PGI Chandigarh due to their critical condition.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jaswinder from Ludhiana and Harpreet from Hoshiarpur. Authorities believe they are associated with the Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gangs. Jaswinder is reported to have prior involvement in attempted murder cases.

Police recovered two semi-automatic pistols from the suspects and estimate that around 18 rounds were fired.

Nirmal Singh, in charge of the detective wing, says the incident took place at midnight when they got information, and cops chased shooters, and they opened fire at the police party, and in retaliation, police also opened fire, and the shooters got injured and admitted to the hospital.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the motive and uncover the larger conspiracy behind the attack.