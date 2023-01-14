'Palpable Economic Crisis Brewing': Rahul Gandhi Warns In Letter

The letter by Rahul Gandhi will be handed over to people during Congress' next programme. (File)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday warned people of a "palpable economic crisis brewing" in the country under the present government at the Centre.

"There is a palpable economic crisis brewing - joblessness among the youth, unbearable price rise, severe farm distress, and a complete corporate capture of the country's wealth. People are worried about losing their jobs, their incomes are falling further, and their dreams of a better future are shattering. There is a deep sense of hopelessness across the country," Rahul Gandhi said in a letter, addressed to people in the country.

As the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra is nearing the end of its 3500 Km long journey in Jammu and Kashmir, party MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday addressed the citizens of the country in a letter, which is set to be handed over from to citizens, door to door, under party's upcoming programme of Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan.

Congress leader and general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh in the national capital on Friday briefed mediapersons about the Bharat Jodo Yatra's follow-up programme Haath Se Haath Jodo, from January 26 to March 26, and said that during the programme party workers will go door-to-door and handover Rahul Gandhi's letter to people.

Under the rubric of Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan, the party aims to cover about 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, 6 lakh villages, and over 10 lakh polling stations to hand over this letter.

In the letter, Rahul Gandhi stuck to its 'remove fear from your hearts' narrative and said, "Daro Mat (don't fear)."

"The people of our country realise that we cannot reach our full potential unless we embrace our diversity and work shoulder to shoulder. I strongly believe that India will reject hatred. We will rise above caste, religion, language, gender, and all other differences that cause rifts in society. Our greatness lies in our Unity in Diversity. My message to each one of you - Daro Mat! Remove fear from your hearts, and hatred will vanish from within you," Rahul Gandhi's letter read.

"Apart from Gandhi's letter, during Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan, a charge sheet, listing failures of the BJP government will also be handed over to citizens," Jairam Ramesh said.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi's letter will also be written in regional languages.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end at Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the Tricolour there.

The yatra is currently in the Punjab leg.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and is presently in Haryana.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)