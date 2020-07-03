2 Men Clicking Selfies Drown With 3 Others Rescuing Them In Maharashtra

Two of them fell into the water while clicking selfies and some others jumped in to rescue them. Five of them drowned, police said.

2 Men Clicking Selfies Drown With 3 Others Rescuing Them In Maharashtra

Bodies were sent to a nearby hospital for autopsy (Representational)

Palghar:

Five men drowned in a pool at the bottom of a waterfall in Jawhar area of Palghar district of Maharashtra on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

A group of 13 persons had gone to Kalmandvi waterfalls near Jawhar town in spite of the lockdown, a local police official said.

Two of them fell into the water while clicking selfies and some others jumped in to rescue them. Five of them drowned, he said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was rushed to the scene.

Bodies were sent to a nearby hospital for autopsy.

The victims were identified as Nimesh Patel (30), Jay Bhoir (21), Prathamesh Chavan (18), Devendra Wagh (24) and Devendra Faltankar (21).

Earlier, a local police official had said that the victims, who were then yet to be identified, were "children".

Comments
men drownSelfiesMaharashtra waterfall

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter