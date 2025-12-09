Tourist Falls Off 130-Foot Cliff While Taking Selfie, Miraculously Survives

A tourist in China had a narrow escape after falling from a cliff while trying to take a selfie on a mountain trail. The incident took place on Huaying Mountain in Guang'an, China, according to The Sun. Video of the episode shows the man walking along the edge of a cliff while holding his phone. He appears to check his footing on the rocks and then turns to take a photo. Moments later, the rock under his foot gives way and he slips, plunging into the trees below.

In the now-viral video, fellow hikers are seen rushing to the edge of the cliff as shocked onlookers scream. According to local reports, the man fell approximately 15 metres into a wooded area. Remarkably, he survived the terrifying fall without sustaining serious injuries.

The tourist later posted on social media platform WeChat, saying, "The mountain gods blessed me. I'm so lucky. I fell from a 40m-high cliff and rolled down the slope for nearly 15 metres." He wrote, "When the rocks collapsed, I thought I was going to die. It's so good to be alive, so I'll live well!"

Earlier today, a park spokesperson said they had not received any reports of a visitor falling from the cliff within the scenic area.

According to the News Portal, The tourist site where the accident allegedly took place, known as Blade Rock, is not within the boundaries of the scenic area. They emphasised the area "is only allowed to be viewed from a distance and climbing is not permitted".

Visitors were also reminded by the spokesperson to abide by the scenic area's regulations while hiking, and not to enter closed or dangerous areas.