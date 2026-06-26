Pakistani Man Arrested While Attempting To Infiltrate Across LoC In Poonch

Vigilant Army personnel deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) foiled an infiltration attempt by arresting a Pakistani national who was allegedly trying to enter Indian territory in the Gulpur sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The incident took place during routine surveillance in the forward area. According to security officials, the individual was spotted moving suspiciously near the LoC fence. Taking advantage of the darkness, he allegedly attempted to infiltrate the Indian side. When challenged by Army personnel, he tried to flee but was overpowered and taken into custody.

The intruder has been identified as Mohammad Sajjad (26), son of Mohammad Rafiq, a resident of Polas village in Bandi Abbaspur district of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

Sources said preliminary questioning is underway to ascertain his motive and determine whether he was acting alone or as part of a larger network. No weapons or other incriminating material have reportedly been recovered from him so far.

Following the initial interrogation, the individual was shifted to a nearby camp, where he is being jointly questioned by the Army, police and intelligence agencies.

Amarnath Yatra Security Under Focus

With the annual Amarnath Yatra approaching, security agencies are examining whether the infiltration attempt has any link to the heightened security environment ahead of the pilgrimage.

"We are trying to ascertain whether this was a case of inadvertent crossing or whether he was on a specific mission," a senior security force officer said.

Security agencies are also investigating the possibility that the intruder may have been sent to identify gaps along the LoC that could potentially be exploited for future infiltration attempts. Officials stressed that the probe is at a preliminary stage and no conclusions have been drawn.

The Army has intensified patrolling and surveillance along the LoC in the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, following heightened security alerts from intelligence agencies.

"Troops are on maximum alert. Every suspicious movement is being monitored closely to prevent any misadventure from across the border," a senior security force officer said.