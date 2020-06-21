Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, Shells Forward Areas Along Line Of Control In J&K's Rajouri

The Army is retaliating befittingly," a spokesperson said (Representational)

Pakistani troops on Saturday shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, drawing a strong retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

There are no immediate report of any casualty, he said.

"At about 6:45 PM, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector. The Army is retaliating befittingly," the spokesperson said.

The cross-border shelling was going on when last reports were received, he added.

