"They Were Going To Go Nuke": Trump Lists India-Pak Truce As Key Win Of 2025

US President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his claim of preventing a potential 'nuclear' war between India and Pakistan last year in May, when the two neighbours were engaged in heightened military escalation following Operation Sindoor. The White House claimed that "brokering a ceasefire" between New Delhi and Islamabad was one of Trump's key victories in the first 365 days of his second term in the Oval Office.

"I ended eight unendable wars in 10 months... Pakistan and India. They were really going at it. Eight planes were shot down. They were going to go nuclear, in my opinion. The Prime Minister of Pakistan was here (Washington), and he said, "President Trump saved 10 million people and maybe much more than that"," Trump said, addressing the media at the White House to mark the completion of the first year of his second term.

White House Claim

Later, in a statement titled "365 Wins in 365 Days: President Trump's Return Marks New Era of Success, Prosperity", the White House said the President delivered "transformative results" spanning border security, crime reduction, economic revival, energy dominance and international diplomacy. Among the foreign policy highlights, the White House said the Trump administration brokered peace between India and Pakistan, placing South Asia alongside several other regions where Washington claims to have played a decisive diplomatic role.

India has denied any third-party role in ending the India-Pak war in 2025.

The US president has repeated his claim of intervening between India and Pakistan during the conflict several times since May 2025, arguing that US pressure and tariff threats helped resolve tensions between Delhi and Islamabad as the two nuclear-armed neighbours were engaged in a military standoff. Trump's remarks have coincided with his public pitch for the Nobel Peace Prize, which he did not end up receiving.

He again expressed his grievance over not winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

"Should have gotten the Nobel Prize for each war. But I don't say that. I saved millions and millions of people. Don't let anyone tell you that Norway doesn't control the shots, okay? It's in Norway. Norway controls the shots. That's why I have such respect for Maria, doing what she did. She said, 'I don't deserve the Nobel Prize.' He does," he said.

India's Stand

India, however, has consistently rejected Trump's assertions, maintaining that the ceasefire between the two countries was achieved without any third-party mediation.

India has consistently maintained that the ceasefire was brokered directly between New Delhi and Pakistan following India's launch of Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror bases in Pakistan in response to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

