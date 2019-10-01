Pak 'Exactly Opposite' Of India: S Jaishankar On 'Hyphenating' India, Pak

S Jaishankar was responding to a query about India and Pakistan being "hyphenated" (File)

Questioning bids to "hyphenate" India with Pakistan following the scrapping of Article 370, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said it is being done by those who are obsessed with the post-August 5 developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

"You are really being very semantic about it. How do you hyphenate a country, which is one-eighth of your economic size... which is reputationally your exact opposite?" Mr Jaishankar told a group of Indian reporters, virtually taking exceptions to India and Pakistan being talked of in the same breath.

The External Affairs Minister was responding to a query about India and Pakistan being "hyphenated" once again following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's temporary special status after revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

By that logic then, India should not do anything which would bring Pakistan into the conversation at all, he said.

"So, let's not talk Afghanistan. In fact, let's not talk South Asia. So, my sense is people are over obsessed about it," he said.

"Often the argumentation comes from people who have a viewpoint that we shouldn't have done anything about (Article) 370," Mr Jaishankar said, adding that he has a "very little tolerance" for that.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.