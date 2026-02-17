"Divided By Match, United By Rent": Indian, Pakistani Roommates In UK Win Hearts With Fun Banter

A hilarious video of Indian and Pakistani roommates in the UK has gone viral, capturing their lighthearted banter after Pakistan's cricket loss to India. Shot in their shared kitchen, the now-viral clip captures Pakistani trainee aircraft engineer Ali Raza calmly making rotis when Indian vocalist Yusuf Sulemani walks in celebrating India's victory. Seizing the moment, Sulemani playfully teases his roommate about Pakistan's performance in the high-voltage clash.

"Sahibzada Farhan," Sulemani says dramatically, before bursting into laughter - a cheeky reference to the Pakistani batsman who was dismissed for a duck in the match.

Clearly annoyed but equally amused, Raza tells him to go away and says to the camera, "Do you guys see? This is the problem of living with an Indian after Pakistan loses a match to India."

"Divided by the match, united by the rent," the video was captioned on Instagram.

The video received praise for demonstrating genuine friendship and camaraderie, offering a refreshing contrast to intense political rivalry. Many noted how shared living costs and daily life bridge national divides.

Others praised the duo for their "non-toxic humour," calling the exchange wholesome and refreshingly free of hostility. Many users said the clip was a reminder that beyond the fierce on-field rivalry, personal friendships between Indians and Pakistanis continue to thrive.

One user wrote, "I still think if this politics and certain extremists from both sides are put out, it would be really great."

Another commented, "So cute video … love from India."

"That's some good roti skills you got," a third user added, while a fourth joked, "He's so sweet I would've danced and teased sooooooo much more.

India vs. Pakistan

Suryakumar Yadav and Co. defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in a T20 World Cup 2026 match on Sunday for their biggest win over their arch-rivals in the format. Pakistan were bowled out for just 114 runs while chasing a target of 176 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With the emphatic win over their archrivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now leads the head-to-head battle against the Men in Green 8-1.