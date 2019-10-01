Pak Can Be Blacklisted By Anti-Terror Body FATF Anytime: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Pakistan is on the verge of being blacklisted by the FATF (File)

The Financial Action Task Force or FATF can blacklist Pakistan anytime for the country's involvement in terror financing, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

In August, the Asia Pacific Group of the FATF had put Pakistan in a terror 'blacklist' for its failure to curb funneling of funds to terror groups responsible for scores of terror attacks in India.

"The FATF can anytime blacklist Pakistan for terror financing," he said at the Defence Accounts Department Day event.

The Defence Minister said excessive militarisation and focus on wrong policies without financial progress have resulted in a situation such that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is not able to make arrangements for a flight to attend a global event.

Mr Singh's statement came after Imran Khan and his delegation were forced to return to New York after the special jet given to him by the Saudi government developed a technical fault while heading to Islamabad.

Imran Khan, who was to return to Pakistan after his seven-day visit to the US to attend the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly, had to return to New York after the plane developed technical snag minutes after taking off from the Kennedy International Airport.



