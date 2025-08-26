"1 Nation Has Flying F-35, We've Floating F-35": Minister At Warship Launch

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today commissioned two multi-mission stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, at the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the warships, Mr Singh congratulated the Navy and said, "You have launched the indigenous F35 warship. One nation has a flying F-35, and you have built a floating F-35, that also made in India."

The Union Defence Minister was alluding to America's F-35 jets, which are known for their stealth and speed.

He said the weapons and sensor packages make the warships the "invincible guardians of our seas".

"These warships have been built entirely in India. Their weapons and sensor packages make them the invincible guardians of our seas. I have been informed that several advanced capabilities have also been integrated into these warships. They are equipped with long-range strike weapons, supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, rocket launchers, torpedo launchers, combat management systems, and fire-control systems... all state-of-the-art and indispensable technologies," he added.

Udaygiri is the second ship from Project 17A stealth frigates and was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai. While Himgiri is the first of P17A ships to be constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. Both the frigates represent a generational leap over earlier designs.

Both frigates were named after earlier INS Udaygiri (F35) and INS Himgiri (F34), which were in service for more than 30 years before being decommissioned.

Mr Singh also called for harnessing new-age technology and emphasised the need to develop a modernised stock of weaponry and keep the forces future-ready.

"In today's era, old thinking won't work. We need to anticipate new threats and keep creating new solutions. Under the leadership of PM Modi, our government has given priority to research and development in the defence sector," he said.

"Due to the constantly evolving nature of wars, it has become essential that we not only keep ourselves updated but also think in directions that are still unexplored and unexpected," he added.

Mr Singh also emphasised that "India is fully capable of safeguarding its maritime boundaries and is prepared to respond swiftly and decisively under any circumstances".

"With the commissioning of these two warships, the Indian Navy has been further strengthened as a true Blue Water Navy."