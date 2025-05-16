Advertisement
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Bhuj Air Force Station

Rajnath Singh's visit comes a day after he travelled to Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the overall security situation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Bhuj Air Force Station
Rajnath Singh said he is looking forward to interact with courageous Air Warriors at Bhuj Airbase. (File)
New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday will visit the Bhuj air force station in Gujarat, which was one of the installations targeted by Pakistan military last week.

Mr Singh's visit comes a day after he travelled to Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the overall security situation along the Line of Control and International Border. "Leaving New Delhi for Bhuj (Gujarat). Looking forward to interact with our courageous Air Warriors at Bhuj Air Force Station," Mr Singh said in a social media post.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bhuj, Bhuj Air Force Station
