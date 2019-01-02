Pak-Based Terror Groups Training Cadre For "Samundari Jihad": Government

All India | | Updated: January 02, 2019 15:30 IST
Pak-Based Terror Groups Training Cadre For 'Samundari Jihad': Government

Hansraj Ahir said Pakistan-based terror groups continue to train their cadre for underwater strikes .


New Delhi: 

Pakistan-based terror groups continue to train their cadre for underwater strikes and exhort them for 'Samundari Jihad' (seaborne jihad) against India, Union minister Hansraj Ahir said on Wednesday.

Replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha, he said as per available information, there is no specific input about any terrorist group planning a 26/11 type Mumbai terror attack on ports, cargo ships and oil tankers in the high seas.

"However, available inputs indicate that Pakistan-based terrorist groups continue to train their cadres for underwater strike capabilities in a bid to infiltrate them into India by sea/water ways," the Union Minister of State for Home said.

Mr Ahir also said that "as per available inputs, the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation had exhorted its cadres for 'Samundari Jihad' against India".

