2 Killed As Former Union Minister Hansraj Ahir's Convoy Hit By Truck

Hansraj Ahir's convoy met with an accident in Maharashtra as a truck hit one of the cars

Two people, including a Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF soldier, were killed after a vehicle in the security convoy of former Union minister Hansraj Ahir was hit by a truck in Maharashtra's Wardha district on Thursday, an official said.

Five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers also received injuries in the mishap, he said, adding that Mr Ahir was not in that particular vehicle in the convoy when the accident happened.

The former minister was heading towards Nagpur along with his security convoy of four vehicles when the mishap took place at Jam village on Chandrapur-Nagpur road, around 233 km from Maharashtra's Chandrapur.

When the truck driver took a sharp turn to save a monkey crossing the road, it hit a vehicle of Mr Ahir's convoy in which security personnel were travelling, he said.

CRPF soldier Phalji Patel and the vehicle driver Vinod Zade received serious injuries in the mishap and were taken to a hospital where they died while undergoing treatment, Mr Ahir's personal assistant Ravi Chawre said.

The five other injured CRPF soldiers were admitted to the Orange City Hospital in Nagpur, he added.



