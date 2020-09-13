Pak Violates Ceasefire, Shells Forward Areas Along Line Of Control In J&K's Poonch

Pak fired small arms, shelled mortars along Line of Control (Representational)

Pakistan on Sunday shelled mortars on forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, drawing befitting retaliation by the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, he said.

The shelling from across the border in Mankote sector started at around 5.45 pm and was going on when last reports were received, he said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan initiated the ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)